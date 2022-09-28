Wednesday, Sept. 28: Select board hears findings, recommendations of Chester Police assessment.
Derry Planning Commission sets three meetings for proposed bylaws.
Weston resident continues personal mission to raise funds for cancer research.
Vermont Open Studio Weekend Oct 1 & 2.
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Vermont Open Studio Weekend Oct. 1 & 2

| Sep 28, 2022 | Comments 0

Amy Mosher of Chester in her studio

Vermont Open Studio Weekend offers visitors and collectors the opportunity to plan a tour that brings them through the small towns of Vermont to more than 100 studios where they can purchase beautiful objects and talk with the artist. Studios are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2.

Local artists in the area include

  • Amy Mosher, Twilight paintings
  • Jane Wojick, Form & Function Pottery
  • Robert O’Brien, watercolors
  • Rich DeTrano, woodturner
  • Gallery at the Vault

Glass blowers, potters, metal workers, jewelers, weavers, painters, woodworkers, photographers, book artists, printmakers and basketmakers invite visitors to come behind the scenes. Look for the yellow signs.

Click here to access the map and download the booklet.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Arts

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.