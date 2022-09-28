Vermont Open Studio Weekend Oct. 1 & 2
Sep 28, 2022
Local artists in the area include
- Amy Mosher, Twilight paintings
- Jane Wojick, Form & Function Pottery
- Robert O’Brien, watercolors
- Rich DeTrano, woodturner
- Gallery at the Vault
Glass blowers, potters, metal workers, jewelers, weavers, painters, woodworkers, photographers, book artists, printmakers and basketmakers invite visitors to come behind the scenes. Look for the yellow signs.
Click here to access the map and download the booklet.
