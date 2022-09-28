Vermont Open Studio Weekend Oct. 1 & 2

V

ermont Open Studio Weekend offers visitors and collectors the opportunity to plan a tour that brings them through the small towns of Vermont to more than 100 studios where they can purchase beautiful objects and talk with the artist. Studios are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2.

Local artists in the area include

Amy Mosher , Twilight paintings

, Twilight paintings Jane Wojick , Form & Function Pottery

, Form & Function Pottery Robert O’Brien , watercolors

, watercolors Rich DeTrano , woodturner

, woodturner Gallery at the Vault

Glass blowers, potters, metal workers, jewelers, weavers, painters, woodworkers, photographers, book artists, printmakers and basketmakers invite visitors to come behind the scenes. Look for the yellow signs.

Click here to access the map and download the booklet.