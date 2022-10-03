Ludlow Rotary holds annual Chili Cook-off Oct. 8

T

he Ludlow Rotary Club is sponsoring its 31st Annual Chili Cook-off from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 on Depot Street by the traffic light in Ludlow.

More than 20 entrants will be competing for the various awards. Cook-off guests will have the opportunity to taste a variety of chilis and enjoy local cider and Vermont ice cream. The Ludlow Rotary Club extends special thanks to Okemo Mountain Resort, William Raveis Vermont Properties, Black River Produce, Wilcox Dairy and Ludlow’s Shaw Supermarket for their support.

Plaques and cash prizes will be awarded in the People’s Choice category.

First place — $200

— $200 Second place — $100

— $100 Third place — $50

Plaques will also be awarded to the chili with the most votes in the Judges’ Choice, Spiciest and Team Spirit categories.

In recognition of the hard work that area fire chiefs have done in support of the community, the judges will be Chief Peter Kolenda from Ludlow, Chief Bob Glidden from Proctorsville and Chief Brian Buffum from Mount Holly.

The admission fee, which includes sampling all of the chilis plus bread, ice cream and cider is $15 per person and $5 for kids 12 and under. The special family rate for two adults and two kids is $35.

For more info, contact Kevin Barnes at 802-558-0479 or via e-mail.

Proceeds will benefit the Ludlow Rotary Charitable Fund, which will enable the Ludlow Rotary Club to continue its programs of local support.