Services for Edward Bemis, 75, formerly of Weston, set for Saturday, Oct. 8

Edward Walter Bemis, 75, passed away peacefully at his home in Sebree, Ky., on Nov. 24, 2021. Edward was born in Londonderry on Oct. 14, 1946, the son of Archie Bemis and Doris Ethel (Wood) Bemis, who predeceased him.

He grew up in Weston and attended schools in Chester and graduated from Springfield High School in Springfield in 1966.

After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving for four years during the Vietnam War. He attended the Keel USN Recruit Training Center in Great Lakes, Ill., then lived at sea on U.S. Navy ships.

He was discharged June 1970 and returned to Vermont for a few years. He moved to the land of the Ozarks — Green Forest, Ark., — and became a factory line worker for Tyson Chicken. He was transferred to Sebree, Ky., and continued working for Tyson until his retirement.

He is survived by his sister Dorothy Bemis-Smolen (Ronald), of New Jersey.

For those who knew Mr. Bemis, internment will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at the Maple Grove Cemetery, on Chester Mountain Road near VT Route 100, in Weston, where his ashes will be buried.

In honor of Mr. Bemis’s U.S. military service, the Chester American Legion Post 67 will play Taps at 1 p.m.

Condolences will be accepted via email: dotsmolen@icloud.com