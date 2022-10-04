Chester Select Board agenda for Oct. 5
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To join the meeting remotely go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
Below is its agenda.
1. Approve Minutes from the September 21, 2022 Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. Adopt Amendment to Unified Development Bylaws – Legacy Use
5. Short Term Rental Ordinance
6. New Business/Next Agenda
7. Adjourn
