Chester Select Board agenda for Oct. 5

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To join the meeting remotely go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the September 21, 2022 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Adopt Amendment to Unified Development Bylaws – Legacy Use

5. Short Term Rental Ordinance

6. New Business/Next Agenda

7. Adjourn