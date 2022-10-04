TRSU Board agenda for Oct. 6
The Chester Telegraph | Oct 04, 2022 | Comments 0
The Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Ludlow Elementary Professional Development Room, 45 Main St., and via Zoom.
To access via Zoom, use this link: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85756476936.
Below is its agenda.
I. Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. Approval of Agenda: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. September 01, 2022, Regular Meeting Action
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:
VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
IX. OLD BUSINESS:
A. Policies, Second Read
A.1. (F19) Limited English Proficiency Students
A.2. (F21) Firearms
A.3. (F23) Participation of Home Study Students
A.4. (E8) Tobacco Prohibition
X. NEW BUSINESS:
A. Policies, First Read
A.1. (F5) Education Records
A.2. (F25) School attendance
A.3. (F26) Restraint and Seclusion, the use of
XI. Public Comment
XII. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda:
A. November 3, 2022, 6:00pm Cavendish Town Elementary Art Room and zoom
XIII. Board Self Evaluation Discussion
XIV. Adjournment
Filed Under: Education News • Two Rivers Supervisory Union agenda
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.