TRSU Board agenda for Oct. 6

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Ludlow Elementary Professional Development Room, 45 Main St., and via Zoom.

To access via Zoom, use this link: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85756476936.

Below is its agenda.

I. Call to Order

A. Roll Call

II. Approval of Agenda: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. September 01, 2022, Regular Meeting Action

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:

VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:

IX. OLD BUSINESS:

A. Policies, Second Read

A.1. (F19) Limited English Proficiency Students

A.2. (F21) Firearms

A.3. (F23) Participation of Home Study Students

A.4. (E8) Tobacco Prohibition

X. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Policies, First Read

A.1. (F5) Education Records

A.2. (F25) School attendance

A.3. (F26) Restraint and Seclusion, the use of

XI. Public Comment

XII. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda:

A. November 3, 2022, 6:00pm Cavendish Town Elementary Art Room and zoom

XIII. Board Self Evaluation Discussion

XIV. Adjournment