Andover Select Board agenda for Oct. 10

The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 at Andover Town Office, 953 Andover Road. You can also access the meeting via Zoom. To access via Zoom, click here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8690215007. And use meeting passcode: 146374

Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of September 26th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Listers – elected vs appointed – discussion

6. Old Business:

A. Disposition of old one-ton

B. Website update

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Correspondence.

9. Financial Orders.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 10/24/2022, 6:30 p.m.