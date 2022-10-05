E-Bike Lending Library comes to Springfield

Wednesday, Oct. 5: Hollowed Community? Residents ring alarm over growth of unhosted short-term rentals.
Two models of e-bikes are available to test ride.

Would an e-bike make your life easier? Find out for free. Local Motion’s Satellite E-Bike Lending Library is now in Springfield. Borrowers can check out an e-bike from the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center, 140 Clinton St., for multiday loans to find out how these bikes can replace car trips and transform their daily transportation needs.

Edgar May Health and Recreation Center Executive Director Christian Craig said, “We are extremely excited to partner with Local Motion to bring this opportunity to the greater Springfield region. The E-Bike Lending Library will allow area residents to test ride two models and see how they can incorporate an e-bike into their daily lives whether for commuting, recreation or fun.”

The fleet includes two standard commuter bikes; both have an electric pedal assist that helps riders to get around with less effort and scale hills that previously seemed impossible.

E-bikes are a transportation option that is becoming more familiar and necessary; the goal of this program is to introduce Vermonters to how they can be incorporated into everyday life and replace car trips. From commuting to work to picking up groceries and carrying kids to school, e-bikes provide an extra boost of power that makes miles feel shorter and cargo feel lighter.

An e-bike can be reserved here. Contact the EdgarMay with any questions at info@edgarmay.org or 802-885-2568.

