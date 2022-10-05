E-Bike Lending Library comes to Springfield
Press release | Oct 05, 2022 | Comments 0
Edgar May Health and Recreation Center Executive Director Christian Craig said, “We are extremely excited to partner with Local Motion to bring this opportunity to the greater Springfield region. The E-Bike Lending Library will allow area residents to test ride two models and see how they can incorporate an e-bike into their daily lives whether for commuting, recreation or fun.”
The fleet includes two standard commuter bikes; both have an electric pedal assist that helps riders to get around with less effort and scale hills that previously seemed impossible.
E-bikes are a transportation option that is becoming more familiar and necessary; the goal of this program is to introduce Vermonters to how they can be incorporated into everyday life and replace car trips. From commuting to work to picking up groceries and carrying kids to school, e-bikes provide an extra boost of power that makes miles feel shorter and cargo feel lighter.
An e-bike can be reserved here. Contact the EdgarMay with any questions at info@edgarmay.org or 802-885-2568.
