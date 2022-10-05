Forum for Windham-Windsor District House candidates set for Oct. 20 in Grafton
Cynthia Prairie | Oct 05, 2022 | Comments 0
The new Vermont House Windham-Windsor District encompasses the towns of Athens, Chester, Grafton and Windham.
During the forum, Chase and Ryan, both of whom live in Chester, will offer introductory and closing statements and answer questions submitted prior to the event. In-person audience members will be asked to submit questions in writing to the moderator before the forum begins.
Grafton Town Moderator David Ross will oversee the forum, and state Rep. Carolyn Partridge will offer brief opening remarks about redistricting. Until this year, Grafton sent two representatives to the Vermont House and Partridge will explain why that has changed.
The Chester Telegraph and The Grafton News are media co-sponsors of the event. All voters are urged to attend this forum or you can attend by Zoom and submit questions to the candidates using the chat feature and on The Grafton News Facebook page. To attend by Zoom: Go to https://zoom.us/j/89099121727 and enter the meeting passcode of 566815.
You can also submit questions before Oct. 20 by emailing them to graftonnews@vermontel.net. You can also leave them in the padlocked box to the right of the entrance to the Grafton Library on Main Street.
Questions? Call 802-843-2519 or email graftonnews@vermontel.net.
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 40 years. Cynthia has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland, and has won numerous state awards for her reporting. As an editor, she has overseen her staffs to win many awards for indepth coverage. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.
