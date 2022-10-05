Forum for Windham-Windsor District House candidates set for Oct. 20 in Grafton

A

forum between Republican Eva Ryan and Democrat Heather Chase, who are running to represent the Windham-Windsor District in the Vermont House of Representatives, will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Grafton School, 58 School St. in Grafton, and via Zoom.

The new Vermont House Windham-Windsor District encompasses the towns of Athens, Chester, Grafton and Windham.

During the forum, Chase and Ryan, both of whom live in Chester, will offer introductory and closing statements and answer questions submitted prior to the event. In-person audience members will be asked to submit questions in writing to the moderator before the forum begins.

Grafton Town Moderator David Ross will oversee the forum, and state Rep. Carolyn Partridge will offer brief opening remarks about redistricting. Until this year, Grafton sent two representatives to the Vermont House and Partridge will explain why that has changed.

The Chester Telegraph and The Grafton News are media co-sponsors of the event. All voters are urged to attend this forum or you can attend by Zoom and submit questions to the candidates using the chat feature and on The Grafton News Facebook page. To attend by Zoom: Go to https://zoom.us/j/89099121727 and enter the meeting passcode of 566815.

You can also submit questions before Oct. 20 by emailing them to graftonnews@vermontel.net. You can also leave them in the padlocked box to the right of the entrance to the Grafton Library on Main Street.

Questions? Call 802-843-2519 or email graftonnews@vermontel.net.