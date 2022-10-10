Farmer to Farmer: Peer network to support Vermont producers Virtual session aims to raise awareness of stressors, solutions
Press release | Oct 10, 2022 | Comments 0
Farming can be stressful, from extreme weather to equipment breakdowns, to regulations, to staffing, to shifting markets and more. For the past 10+ years, Farm First has provided farmers and their families with support, resources and information to reduce the stress unique to farmers, at no cost.
To raise awareness about the services offered by Farm First, as well as to share information about a new program, the Farmer Peer Network, Farm First is holding a virtual community meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Agricultural service providers and Vermont farmers and their families are encouraged to attend. This virtual event is free; registration is available here.
Modeled after a local, in-person community meeting, organizers aim to engage participants in discussion about the unique stressors of the ever-changing nature of farming.
During this event participants will:
- Meet and connect with other farmers from around the state
- Learn about resources available from Farm First
- Learn about the Farmer Peer Network that Farm First is developing in Vermont
- Get information about peer training and how you can get involved
Farmer Peer Network consists of a group of farmers who are specially trained to be a resource to their fellow farmers. They will be educated in:
- Core resources available to help farmers in Vermont
- How to offer non-judgmental active listening that helps others to feel heard and reduces their stress
Filed Under: Business & Personal Finance • Business in Brief
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.