Farming can be stressful, from extreme weather to equipment breakdowns, to regulations, to staffing, to shifting markets and more. For the past 10+ years, Farm First has provided farmers and their families with support, resources and information to reduce the stress unique to farmers, at no cost.

To raise awareness about the services offered by Farm First, as well as to share information about a new program, the Farmer Peer Network, Farm First is holding a virtual community meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Agricultural service providers and Vermont farmers and their families are encouraged to attend. This virtual event is free; registration is available here.

Modeled after a local, in-person community meeting, organizers aim to engage participants in discussion about the unique stressors of the ever-changing nature of farming.

During this event participants will:

Meet and connect with other farmers from around the state

Learn about resources available from Farm First

Learn about the Farmer Peer Network that Farm First is developing in Vermont

Get information about peer training and how you can get involved

Farmer Peer Network consists of a group of farmers who are specially trained to be a resource to their fellow farmers. They will be educated in: