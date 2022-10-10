Wednesday, Oct. 5: Hollowed Community? Residents ring alarm over growth of unhosted short-term rentals.
FOLA hosts Windsor Senate candidates Oct. 13

Friends of Ludlow Auditorium will hold a Candidates Forum at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 in Heald Auditorium on the second floor of Ludlow Town Hall, 37 Depot St. in Ludlow.

The forum will feature all of the candidates seeking the three Windsor County seats in the Vermont Senate. They are:

  • Alison Clarkson – incumbent, Democrat
  • Dana Colson – Republican
  • Alice Flanders – Republican
  • Bill Huff – Republican
  • Dick McCormack – incumbent, Democrat
  • Rebecca White – Democrat

The candidates will be asked questions about the issues facing the state and its different regions. Kevin Kuntz will be the Mmoderator with Jacalyn Diesenhouse as timer.

Following questions from the moderator, the forum will be opened to the audience for questions.

