Smokeshire Design celebrates 5 years in Chester

et back on a busy stretch of road between Ludlow and Chester sits Smokeshire Design. The completely renovated historic building houses a retail space like no other.

From a partnership that began and flourished in Vermont, Nancy Pennell, and her husband, master craftsman Hugh, are curators of an amazing space. Their thoughtfully selected items fit any lifestyle, never lose their beauty and make a statement that is unique and timeless.

This year marks five years of business for Smokeshire Design. To celebrate the occasion, the Pennell’s will be hosting an event at the store from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. The event is open to all and features live music, liquid refreshments, food truck Fork in the Road, fabulous door prizes and a very special artist showing of the late Denis Chassé, presented by his wife in loving memory. Works will include scenes of the area from Chasse’s time in Vermont.

‘I create art because it is what gives me great joy and freedom. In essence, I am a painter of the natural world in all its colorful and simple beauty.’

Denis Chassé

In addition to Hugh Pennell’s custom crafted furniture pieces, other Vermont artists include Simon Pearce Glass, Andrew Pearce Wooden Bowls, Farmhouse Pottery, Rising Meadow Pottery, Rebecca Haas and Jennifer Kahn jewelry. The handcrafted pieces of local artists complement the assortment of fine home goods: European linens, Irish woolens, Italian pewter, Turkish glass, specialty food items and unique gifts.

And not to be missed is their bourbon barrel aged maple syrup. Produced from the Pennells’ own trees, rich maple syrup ages in Kentucky whiskey barrels for six months until it takes on the distinct caramel flavor of a warm, silky bourbon. With all alcohol removed, this is great on vanilla ice cream, as well as pancakes. Stop in for a taste and enjoy a shopping experience that will transport you to a place of inspiration and appreciation of all things beautiful and bold.

A percentage of all sales from the day will benefit the Windham & Windsor Housing Trust to support affordable housing in Chester and the surrounding areas.