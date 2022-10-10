To the editor: Chase seeks your vote in run for state representative for Windsor-Windham

My name is Heather Chase and, as a Democrat, I am a candidate for the Vermont state legislature from the Windsor-Windham District to represent all of you in Montpelier. I am excited by this opportunity to seek to serve my community and have enjoyed meeting many of you in my campaign throughout the district in the towns of Athens, Chester, Grafton and Windham.

I want you to know a bit about me and my family and my community involvement.

A Registered Nurse by profession, I am more importantly the proud parent of four adult children, who have all benefited from being raised and educated in Vermont. While raising my family, I have managed my small business in Chester that has grown and thrived. Having a strong commitment to the community, I serve on the Chester Select Board and am now in my third three-year term. I am a Justice of the Peace and I chair the Chester Board of Civil Authority. I also am a member of the Vermont Economic Progress Council, appointed by Gov. Phil Scott.

My interests in my community, which, together with others, I will pursue as your state representative, include addressing the reasons for climate change, supporting economic opportunities for our local businesses and working Vermonters, confirming the right of an individual to personal reproductive autonomy, finding a way to increase our housing supply for our workers and young Vermonters, maintaining a public school system with positive community support that provides a good education for all of our kids and celebrating the diversity of our population. I will debate the issues of our time in a civil and respectful manner and will ensure that, whether we agree or disagree, all will be heard and will be treated fairly, equitably and inclusively.

Thank you for your support and vote during this election period. You may vote now, but certainly please vote by Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Heather Chase

Chester