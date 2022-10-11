Grace Cottage adds three health care providers

T

hree new providers are now seeing patients at Grace Cottage Family Health in Townshend.

Nurse Practitioner Caroline (Carly) Dormer is accepting new patients 18 and older. She graduated from St. Lawrence University and State University of New York at Binghamton’s Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Dormer holds an M.S. as an Adult Gerontological Nurse Practitioner with a Forensic Health Advanced Certificate. Prior to moving to Vermont in 2021, Dormer was a clinical and charge nurse at Binghamton General Hospital and Decker Health Services and Department of Emergency Management.

She most recently worked as a Nurse Practitioner at Savida Health in Brattleboro. She enjoys snowboarding, hiking, painting and gardening.

Dr. Wyll Everett received his M.D. from the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and completed his residency in 2022.

He also holds a B.A. in neuroscience from Wheaton College in Norton, Mass. He was a research assistant in the Department of Bariatric Surgery at the University of Vermont Medical Center, as well as in the Department of Anesthesiology.

He chose to pursue a career in family medicine while working with Dr. Tim Shafer at Grace Cottage during his last year of medical school. Everett is certified with the American Board of Family Medicine and is a board member of the Vermont Academy of Family Physicians. He grew up in southwestern Vermont.

Dr. Marc-Olivier Ratte received his B.S. and M.S. in Cell and Molecular Biology from Laval University in Quebec City, Canada, and his M.D. from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada.

He did his residency at Stamford Hospital/Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, and joined the staff of Brattleboro Memorial Hospital as a primary care physician in 2018.

Ratte is certified with the American Board of Family Medicine. His hobbies include traveling, hiking, skiing and attending concerts.