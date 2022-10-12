Already voted? There’s still the Green Mountain School District renovation bond.

By Shawn Cunningham

y now, registered voters in Vermont should have received their general election ballots by mail and many have either returned them or dropped them off with their town clerk.

But there’s another vote remaining that was not part of the mailing from the state of Vermont. Voters in the towns of Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester, the towns that make up the Green Mountain Unified School District, must decide whether to approve a $20 million school renovation bond.

So, to vote on the bond issue, you can either request a ballot from your town clerk or you can visit the town clerk and pick one up. Then you can vote that ballot and either return it by mail, drop it at the clerk’s office until the close of business on Monday Nov. 7, 2022 or bring it to the town’s polling place on Election Day, Tuesday Nov. 8, 2022 before 7 p.m.

Of course you can also simply go to your polling place on Election Day, get a ballot and vote there.

Next week The Telegraph will look at what’s in the bond and why the school district is asking voters to approve it.