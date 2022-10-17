Wednesday, Oct. 12: Chester board hears pros and cons of short-term rentals, ordinance.
Chester Select Board agenda for Oct. 19

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. and via Zoom. To join via Zoom, click here.

1. Approve Minutes from the October 5, 2022 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Chester Garden & Greenhouse Update

5. Secondary Well Update; Dufresne Group

6. Wastewater Asset Management Plan; Dufresne Group

7. Housing Discussion

8. Short Term Rental Ordinance

9. Constable Appointment

10: Vendor Permit; Meditrina

11. New Business/Next Agenda

12. Adjourn

