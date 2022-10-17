Chester Select Board agenda for Oct. 19
The Chester Telegraph | Oct 17, 2022 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. and via Zoom. To join via Zoom, click here.
1. Approve Minutes from the October 5, 2022 Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. Chester Garden & Greenhouse Update
5. Secondary Well Update; Dufresne Group
6. Wastewater Asset Management Plan; Dufresne Group
7. Housing Discussion
8. Short Term Rental Ordinance
9. Constable Appointment
10: Vendor Permit; Meditrina
11. New Business/Next Agenda
12. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.