O

n Saturday, Oct. 29, the Windsor County Sheriff’s Office, local and state law enforcement agencies and the Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public another opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

The Take-Back Day event is free and anonymous, with drop-off sites located throughout Windsor County.

“We like being able to collaborate with other law enforcement agencies to provide this service to Windsor County residents. It contributes to all-around public safety and community wellness,” said Sheriff Mike Chamberlain of Windsor County Sheriff’s Office.

Supported by public health coalitions, Take-Back Day aims to prevent prescription drug abuse, a growing problem in the U.S. that claims lives through overdoses and accidental poisonings. A majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends.

Since the inception of Drug Take-Back Day, towns across Windsor County and the state have worked diligently to expand access to permanent drug collection units. Windsor County’s efforts align with the Vermont Department of Health’s “Do Your Part” campaign – asking residents to safely use and store, as well as and properly dispose of, any unused or expired medications.

Residents participating on Oct. 29 have the opportunity to learn more about permanent collection, such as locations of drop boxes, hours of operation and the types of medication that are accepted.

The following locations in Windsor County will serve as drop-off sites from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29:

Chester Police Department , 130 Pleasant St.

, 130 Pleasant St. Ludlow Police Department , 19 West Hill Road

, 19 West Hill Road Springfield Police Department , 201 Clinton St.

, 201 Clinton St. Weathersfield Transfer Station (operated by Weathersfield Police Department), 5024 VT-106, Perkinsville

(operated by Weathersfield Police Department), 5024 VT-106, Perkinsville Windsor Police Department , 29 Union St.

, 29 Union St. Woodstock Police Department , 454 Woodstock Road

, 454 Woodstock Road Hartford Police Department , 812 VA Cutoff Road

, 812 VA Cutoff Road Royalton Police Department, 17 N. Windsor St.

The Take-Back Day and permanent collection services are free to use. Powders and patches are accepted in addition to pills and capsules.

At Take-Back Day in April, 604 pounds of disposed medications were collected throughout Windsor County for incineration. At any time throughout the year, households in Windsor County may take advantage of the permanent drop-boxes in the lobbies of the Chester, Hartford, Ludlow, Royalton, Springfield, Windsor and Woodstock (post-construction) Police Departments.

Click here for a complete listing of locations and hours of operation.

More information about Take-Back Day can be found here or by calling the Windsor County Sheriff’s Department at 802-457-5211.

Medication return venues are supported, in part, by the Green Peak Alliance, a regional network that promotes healthy communities in east-central Vermont.