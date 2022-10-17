Ludlow Rotary’s Chili Cook-off spices up sunny weekend
“It was wonderful to see all the locals and visitors enjoying the dozens of chilis,” said Kevin Barnes, co-chair of the LRC Cook-off Committee. “I don’t know how many gallons of chili we went through,” he added, “but it certainly was enough to feed an army, and it was great tasting.”
Barnes noted that “every kind of chili you can imagine was offered at the cookoff from very hot, veggie and everything in between. It truly was a chili-lover’s festival!”
The recipients of the People’s Choice Awards were decided by the many “taste testers.”
- First Place – Bird’s Nest by Shelli Steinfeld
- Second Place – West Indian Chili by Mr. Darcy’s
- Third Place – Madman Billy’s by Johnny’s Kitchen
- Honorable Mention – Chili Factor by Prudence Williams
The judges, Ludlow Fire Chief Peter Kolenda and Proctorsville Fire Chief Bob Glidden, named the following winners:
- Best in Show – Chili Factor by Prudence Williams
- Spiciest – Reactor #4 by Jared Harlow of Black River Mechanical
- Team Spirit – The Castle Inn
LRC President Jim Rumrill thanked Okemo Mountain Resort, William Raveis Vermont Properties, Black River Produce, Wilcox Dairy and Shaw’s Supermarket of Ludlow for their contributions to the event.
The proceeds from the cook-off will be used by the LRC to continue its programs of aiding local groups and schools.
