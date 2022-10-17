Wednesday, Oct. 12: Chester board hears pros and cons of short-term rentals, ordinance.
Already voted? There’s still the Green Mountain School District renovation bond.
Forum for Windsor-Windham District House candidates set for Oct. 20 in Grafton.
Review: ‘Woody Sez’ beautifully crafted blend of song and story.
Editorial: Regulate unhosted short-term rentals.
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Ludlow Rotary’s Chili Cook-off spices up sunny weekend

| Oct 17, 2022 | Comments 0

The weather was perfect for the Ludlow Rotary Club’s Chili Cook-off

Ludlow Rotary Club held its 31st Annual Chili Cook-off on Oct. 8. The weather was perfect, hundreds of “taste testers” were treated to a large variety of chilis and the many chili providers were happy with the reception of their unique brands of “real” chili.

“It was wonderful to see all the locals and visitors enjoying the dozens of chilis,” said Kevin Barnes, co-chair of the LRC Cook-off Committee. “I don’t know how many gallons of chili we went through,” he added, “but it certainly was enough to feed an army, and it was great tasting.”

Barnes noted that “every kind of chili you can imagine was offered at the cookoff from very hot, veggie and everything in between. It truly was a chili-lover’s festival!”

The recipients of the People’s Choice Awards were decided by the many “taste testers.”

  • First Place – Bird’s Nest by Shelli Steinfeld
  • Second Place – West Indian Chili by Mr. Darcy’s
  • Third Place – Madman Billy’s by Johnny’s Kitchen
  • Honorable Mention – Chili Factor by Prudence Williams

The judges, Ludlow Fire Chief Peter Kolenda and Proctorsville Fire Chief Bob Glidden, named the following winners:

  • Best in Show – Chili Factor by Prudence Williams
  • Spiciest – Reactor #4 by Jared Harlow of Black River Mechanical
  • Team SpiritThe Castle Inn

LRC President Jim Rumrill thanked Okemo Mountain Resort, William Raveis Vermont Properties, Black River Produce, Wilcox Dairy and  Shaw’s Supermarket of Ludlow for their contributions to the event.

The proceeds from the cook-off will be used by the LRC to continue its programs of aiding local groups and schools.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Community

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.