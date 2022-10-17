Raveis Real Estate seeks donations for Coat Drive
Clean outerwear garments in good condition and with working zippers can be dropped off at the office, located at 29 Locust Hill Road in Ludlow, through Thursday, Dec. 1. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
“Our Coat Drive is an annual event that provides our staff with tremendous satisfaction,” says Kathy Burns. “Being warm during the winter should not be a luxury. As a community that celebrates and endorses outdoor recreation, we need to ensure that every man, woman and child in our region can enjoy winter sports and outdoor activities all season long.”
Outerwear donated to the 2022 Coat Drive will be distributed to local families and community members through support and assistance provided by Black River Good Neighbor Services.
For more information, call 802-228-8877.
