To the editor: Chase will be responsive to Windsor-Windham residents
The Chester Telegraph | Oct 17, 2022 | Comments 1
Actively involved as a Chester Select Board member, chair of the Chester Board of Civil Authority, small business owner, member of the Vermont Economic Progress Council and a Registered Nurse, she has an understanding of the needs of our community and region and the confidence to find agreement and compromise on contentious matters.
As a former state representative for the towns of Andover, Chester, Baltimore and a sliver of Springfield, I know the challenges of being one of 150 representatives in the State House. Heather Chase will rise to the challenge of this body as she is a hard worker with confidence and a willingness to speak out. And she shares our interests in health care and the protection of reproductive freedom, climate control, economic development in our rural region, housing and education.
I have already voted for Heather and hope that you will vote for her too.
Leigh Dakin
Chester
Leigh Dakin is a member of the Chester Select Board.
