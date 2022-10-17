To the editor: Vote for McCormack, Clarkson and White

This election year, Windsor County has the opportunity to elect three excellent candidates to the Vermont Senate.

Representing the largest geographic Senate district in the state takes a special type of person. They must be willing to show up in every corner of a district that sprawls from Thetford to Weston and Springfield to Rochester. They must be able to listen to a wide range of perspectives and needs, and translate them into thoughtful balanced policy for the entire county. And with a district that large, they must be able to work collaboratively with each other to ensure meetings and concerns are covered by the delegation.

Dick McCormack, Alison Clarkson and Becca White embody these qualities in spades and bring a breadth of experience and perspectives to serve all of us in Windsor County exceptionally well.

I hope you will join me in voting for Dick McCormack, Alison Clarkson and Becca White on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Matt Dunne

Hartland