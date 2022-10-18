C

an’t pick a costume for Halloween? Well neither can Tom Field and Tuckerman Wunderle, the two actors in the Black River Academy Museum Players production of Greater Tuna, to be performed at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 upstairs at the Black River Academy Museum, 14 High St., Ludlow.

Field and Wunderle will don 11 costumes each as they portray a smorgasbord of characters, including radio announcers, mothers and children, ministers and reporters, and a slew of other residents of Greater Tuna, the third smallest town in Texas.

Having performed the show once before, both local actors are eager to bring this unique and raucous show to Ludlow audiences. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for seniors and students. All proceeds benefit Black River Academy Museum.

The show is directed by Stephanie Rowe.

Grab your belt buckles and 10-gallon hats and enjoy a night of belly laughs from the state where everything (except Greater Tuna) is just a little bit bigger.

For more information contact Georgia Brehm at 802-975-0017 or Stephanie Rowe at 802-885-3201 or stephro@vermontel.net.