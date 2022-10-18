Wednesday, Oct. 12: Chester board hears pros and cons of short-term rentals, ordinance.
The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring Candidates Night from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Crown Point Country Club, 155 Golf Course Road, Springfield.

Candidates for Windsor 3-2 State House District, Windham-Windsor House and Windsor County Senate will be on hand for an evening of casual conversation. This is an opportunity to talk about issues that matter and to have your voice heard.

House Forum 6 to 7 p.m.

Windsor 3-2 District candidates:

  • John Arrison – Democrat
  • Alice M. Emmons – incumbent, Democrat
  • Stuart Lindberg – Independent
  • Kristi C. Morris – incumbent, Democrat
  • Judy Stern – Republican

Senate Forum  7:15 to  8:30 p.m.

The forum will feature all of the candidates seeking the three Windsor County seats in the Vermont Senate:

  • Alison H. Clarkson – incumbent, Democrat
  • Dana Colson Jr. – Republican
  • Alice Flanders – Republican
  • Bill T. Huff – Republican
  • Richard “Dick” McCormack – incumbent, Democrat
  • Rebecca White – Democrat

Click here for more information or email info@springfieldvt.com.

