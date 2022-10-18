Candidates Night set for Oct. 19 Windsor 3-2 and Windsor County Senate
Press release | Oct 18, 2022 | Comments 0
Candidates for Windsor 3-2 State House District, Windham-Windsor House and Windsor County Senate will be on hand for an evening of casual conversation. This is an opportunity to talk about issues that matter and to have your voice heard.
House Forum 6 to 7 p.m.
Windsor 3-2 District candidates:
- John Arrison – Democrat
- Alice M. Emmons – incumbent, Democrat
- Stuart Lindberg – Independent
- Kristi C. Morris – incumbent, Democrat
- Judy Stern – Republican
Senate Forum 7:15 to 8:30 p.m.
The forum will feature all of the candidates seeking the three Windsor County seats in the Vermont Senate:
- Alison H. Clarkson – incumbent, Democrat
- Dana Colson Jr. – Republican
- Alice Flanders – Republican
- Bill T. Huff – Republican
- Richard “Dick” McCormack – incumbent, Democrat
- Rebecca White – Democrat
Click here for more information or email info@springfieldvt.com.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.