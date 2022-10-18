T

he Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring Candidates Night from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Crown Point Country Club, 155 Golf Course Road, Springfield.

Candidates for Windsor 3-2 State House District, Windham-Windsor House and Windsor County Senate will be on hand for an evening of casual conversation. This is an opportunity to talk about issues that matter and to have your voice heard.

House Forum 6 to 7 p.m.

Windsor 3-2 District candidates:

John Arrison – Democrat

– Democrat Alice M. Emmons – incumbent, Democrat

– incumbent, Democrat Stuart Lindberg – Independent

– Independent Kristi C. Morris – incumbent, Democrat

– incumbent, Democrat Judy Stern – Republican

Senate Forum 7:15 to 8:30 p.m.

The forum will feature all of the candidates seeking the three Windsor County seats in the Vermont Senate:

Alison H. Clarkson – incumbent, Democrat

– incumbent, Democrat Dana Colson Jr. – Republican

– Republican Alice Flanders – Republican

– Republican Bill T. Huff – Republican

– Republican Richard “Dick” McCormack – incumbent, Democrat

– incumbent, Democrat Rebecca White – Democrat

Click here for more information or email info@springfieldvt.com.