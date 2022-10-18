Wednesday, Oct. 12: Chester board hears pros and cons of short-term rentals, ordinance.
To the editor: Vote Partridge for asst. judge for Windham

May this express my support for the election of Carolyn Partridge to the office of assistant judge for Windham County.

Carolyn’s experience as a legislator recommends her highly for the office. As a committee chair in the state House of Representatives for 14 years, Carolyn rightly earned a reputation for fairness, competence and compassion. These qualities will serve her well on the bench.

Her service as assistant judge will bring honor to the bench, justice to those who appear before her and competence to the county she well serves.

Thank you for your consideration.

Thomas W. Costello
Brattleboro

