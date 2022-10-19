Andover Select Board agenda for Oct. 24

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 at Andover Town Office,953 Andover Road, and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, click here. Enter passcode 146374. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of October 10th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Health Insurance renewal – Brad Doyle, account rep

B. Grant opportunities

C. Draft of revised Zoning Regulations

D. Budgeting – overview of the process

6. Old Business:

A. Website update

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Correspondence.

9. Financial Orders.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 11/14/2022, 6:30 p.m.

Voting on Tuesday, November 8th – please meet at the Town Hall at 7 p.m. for counting