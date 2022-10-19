‘Play Every Town’ comes to Chester on Oct. 23

Composer-pianist David Feurzeig brings Play Every Town to Chester at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. Concert #17 of 252 Community Concerts for a Cooler Climate will be held at the First Universalist Parish, 211 North St.

In May, Feurzeig embarked on Play Every Town, a free concert in each of Vermont’s 252 towns to combat climate change through the power of community and music. Traveling throughout the state in his solar-charged electric vehicle, he will become the first musician to perform in every Vermont municipality. Donations will be accepted to benefit Vermont350.

Feurzeig has given up international concert touring because he feels that it is unsustainable given our climate challenges. Customized for each town, this concert will include its own unique Scarlatti keyboard sonata: Sonata no. 17 for this 17th concert in the project. Music of Bach, Vermont composer Eve Beglarian and Boston-based composer James Romeo, as well as other solo piano works, will round out the program.

Feurzeig, a professor of music at the University of Vermont since 2008, specializes in genre-defying recitals that bring together music of an astonishing variety of musical styles, from ancient and classical to jazz, avant-garde and popular traditions. These striking juxtapositions, peppered with informative and humorous commentary, create eye- and ear-opening programs that will change how you hear all kinds of music. According to Feurzeig, the music can be serious, but there is no reason for anyone to feel intimidated. If he does not get a laugh from the audience in the first 2 minutes, he gets worried.

Follow Feurzeig on his journey on Instagram, find up-to-date events for your town via Facebook, or visit the website.