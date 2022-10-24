Girl Scouts recruiting members Nov. 15 at Flood Brook

Bring a friend or make new ones from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Flood Brook School, 91 VT Route 11, Londonderry.

Launch into Girl Scouts is a free out-of-this-world event. Caregivers will learn all about Girl Scouts and troop openings while the girls participate in fun space-themed activities.

Can’t make it to the event? No worries. The Girl Scouts will host multiple in-person and virtual sign-up events throughout the year. One can also join anytime online.

With programs in the outdoors, entrepreneurship, life skills and science, technology, engineering, and math, girls have the space and support they need to continue to grow into bright, perceptive and powerful people.

Contact Ginger Kozlowski with any questions at gkozlowski@girlscoutsgwm.org or 603-568-1437.