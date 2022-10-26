To the editor: McCormack, Clarkson, White for Windsor District

There are three Democratic candidates for Vermont Senate who are running as a team to represent the Windsor District. They are: Sen. Alison Clarkson from Woodstock; Sen. Dick McCormack from Bethel; and state Rep. Becca White from Hartford (she is the new candidate for Vermont Senate following Alice Nitka’s retirement).

I have met each of them and have found them to be knowledgeable and competent regarding state government. Each has demonstrated the ability to be highly engaged in listening to the issues and needs of Vermonters in their district and being responsive. We are indeed fortunate to have this team of candidates for our state senators.

Over the years, I have had direct contact by e-mail and in phone conversations with both Alison Clarkson and Dick McCormack. They have listened carefully and always followed up, responding regarding matters of concern that I and others have raised. They have advocated for the issues facing those of us in the Mountain Towns and in other areas of the Windsor District. Both Alison and Dick currently hold senior-level posts, with Alison as Majority Leader and vice chair of Senate Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs and Dick as vice chair of the Senate Committee on Institutions. Both know the ins and outs of the legislative process and are invaluable to us as constituents.

Becca White has been a representative from Hartford and now seeks her first term as a state senator. In a recent meet and greet gathering in Weston — when all three of these candidates presented, listened and responded –it was clear that in addition to Alison and Dick, Becca is certainly versed with the issues facing those of us in the Windsor District. Given her life experience, she brings a fresh and new approach to representing Vermonters. I was certainly impressed by her ability to listen, engage and respond in the moment to the issues raised by those at this gathering in Weston.

As a team of candidates for Vermont Senate, Sens. Alison Clarkson and Dick McCormack and Rep. Becca White bring experience, competence, wisdom, historical perspective and a keen understanding of our needs in the Windsor District. Please join me in voting for them as I firmly believe that they will well represent us in the Vermont Senate.

Sincerely,

William Freeman

Weston