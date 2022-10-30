Wendy Gordon, 56, of Bellows Falls

Wendy Lynn Gordon of Bellows Falls was called home by the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 19 after a period of rapidly declining health at the age of 56.

She was born on March 6, 1966. She graduated from Green Mountain Union High School in Chester, where she was strong in academics and art and then went on to attend Boston College.

She loved all animals, especially cats, many of which she rescued and adopted for years prior and after owning her beloved dog Sabrina, a Siberian Husky who was her constant companion for many years. Wendy enjoyed painting, decorating and finding fun items and antiques to adorn her home. Wendy excelled at art and enjoyed painting and calligraphy, as well as many other mediums. She also taught herself how to crochet.

Wendy also enjoyed gardening and growing flowers and plants both in the garden as well as in pots for the porch or home.

From the age of 14 on, Wendy endured many periods of illness, but she always fought hard to resume the most normal life she could and not let her illness define her. The worse things got, the more determined she was to fight on and improve.

She is predeceased by her father Vincent and brother Heath and survived by her brother Sam and his wife Tracy, and mother Susan. She also leaves behind her cherished cat George.

A service for Wendy will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 96 S. Main St. in Chester, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. Following the ceremony, there will be a gathering at the main bar of the American Legion Post 67, 51 Legion Road off Route 103 South, for a short time to reminisce and pay respects to the family.

Those who wish to honor Wendy are encouraged to donate to any animal rescue or humane society of their choice.