CAFC Empty Bowl Dinner returns Nov. 12
The Chester-Andover Family Center will hold its 4th annual Empty Bowl Dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the American Legion Post 67, 51 Legion Way off Route 103 South in Chester.
Dinner is by donation and includes a hand-painted ceramic bowl.
Plan to spend the evening listening to live music by guest folk singer Vinnie DiBernardo, bid on Silent Auction items and take a chance on our famous Raffle Baskets.
New this year is a fashion show featuring your friends, and perhaps your neighbors, “rocking” CAFC Thrift Shop apparel.
This event would not be possible without the support of many volunteers and the greater Chester business community.
CAFC thanks the following businesses for their “signature” food donations:
- A Bushel and a Peck
- Chester American Legion Women’s Auxiliary
- Chester Tea House
- Country Girl Diner
- Heritage Deli
- Jackie’s Bake Shop
- MacLaomainn’s Scottish Pub
- Orchard Hill Breadworks
- Rowell’s Inn
- Smitty’s Chester Market
- Smokin’ Bowls
- Southern Pie Café
- Stone Hearth Inn and Eatery
- The Grafton Inn
and the sponsors:
- Chester American Legion
- Endless Creations Pottery
- M&T Bank
All donations support CAFC’s food shelf and financial assistance programs. Send inquiries to cafc302@gmail.com or leave a message at 802-875-3236.
