CAFC Empty Bowl Dinner returns Nov. 12

The Chester-Andover Family Center will hold its 4th annual Empty Bowl Dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the American Legion Post 67, 51 Legion Way off Route 103 South in Chester.

Dinner is by donation and includes a hand-painted ceramic bowl.

Plan to spend the evening listening to live music by guest folk singer Vinnie DiBernardo, bid on Silent Auction items and take a chance on our famous Raffle Baskets.

New this year is a fashion show featuring your friends, and perhaps your neighbors, “rocking” CAFC Thrift Shop apparel.

This event would not be possible without the support of many volunteers and the greater Chester business community.

CAFC thanks the following businesses for their “signature” food donations:

A Bushel and a Peck

Chester American Legion Women’s Auxiliary

Chester Tea House

Country Girl Diner

Heritage Deli

Jackie’s Bake Shop

MacLaomainn’s Scottish Pub

Orchard Hill Breadworks

Rowell’s Inn

Smitty’s Chester Market

Smokin’ Bowls

Southern Pie Café

Stone Hearth Inn and Eatery

The Grafton Inn

and the sponsors:

Chester American Legion

Endless Creations Pottery

M&T Bank

All donations support CAFC’s food shelf and financial assistance programs. Send inquiries to cafc302@gmail.com or leave a message at 802-875-3236.