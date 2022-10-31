Wednesday, Oct. 26: What’s in the $20 million GM school renovation bond? Part 2 Elementary schools get heating upgrades.
Chester Select Board agenda for Nov. 2

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom.   To join via Zoom, click here.

Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the October 19, 2022 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Presentation of School Improvements & Current Bond Request

5. 2023 General Fund Draft Budget Review

6. Personnel Policy Change: Health Insurance for new hires

7. Appointment Deputy Health Officer

8. New Business/Next Agenda

9. Adjourn

