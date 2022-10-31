GMUHS Theatre presents The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. at the school auditorium, 716 VT-103 in Chester. Tickets are available at the door for $5 for students, $8 for adults, and $15 for a family of four.

Come watch this hilarious and irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard’s plays. Join these madcap students in tights as they weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. Rated PG-13 for content.

Green Mountain Union High School students are in the cast and crew; middle school students are on crew. Students from the Theatre Class and Woodshop classes helped with creating the set. The show’s stage and creative director is Pamela Johnson-Spurlock and its technical and managing director is Alex Brady.