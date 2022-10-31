Grace Cottage hosts flu vaccine clinic on Nov. 5

G

race Cottage Family Health, 185 Grafton Road (Route 35), Townshend, will be offering a flu vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Pre-registration is recommended (802-365-4331); walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows. You do not need to be an established patient at Grace Cottage. Masks are required, and anyone younger than 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Most insurance plans cover this preventive health measure; please bring your ID and insurance card with you. If you are not insured, payment is expected at the time of service.

An annual seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to avoid getting the flu and spreading it to others. It takes about 2 weeks for protection to develop after vaccination.

The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older get a yearly flu vaccine. People over age 65 or those with any chronic disease, such as diabetes or asthma, have a higher risk of contracting the flu and are especially urged to get the shot.

Two flu shots are being offered this year: one for those age six months to 64, and another for those who are 65 and older.

Flu shots are also available at Grace Cottage weekdays by appointment at 802-365-4331.

For more information about flu shots or the flu in general, visit the national CDC and Prevention website, the Vermont Department of Health website or call the Vermont helpline at 2-1-1.