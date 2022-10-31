Grace Cottage RN featured at national herbalist conference

G

race Cottage Family Nurse Practitioner Juliette Carr was a featured speaker at the American Herbalists Guild National Symposium in Bethesda, Md., on Oct. 22.

Carr holds an M.S.-FNP degree from Georgetown University and a B.S. in Nursing from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is Board Certified as an FNP, as well as a Maternal & Newborn RN, and is a Registered Herbalist with AHG.

The topic of her talk was “Materia Medica of Synergistic Herbs,” which focused on herbs that enhance the effects of other herbs in a formula. Carr prescribes herbal formulas, as well as conventional treatments, for her primary care patients at Grace Cottage Family Health.

Carr is a nationally recognized speaker and writer on holistic medicine. She is co-chair of the American Nurses Association of Vermont’s Legislative Advocacy Committee and a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society of Nursing. She was a recipient of the Southern Vermont “Emerging Leader Award” and the “Rising Stars Award for Top 40 under 40” in 2021.

Grace Cottage Family Health, located at 185 Grafton Road in Townshend, is a Rural Health Clinic with 14 medical practitioners providing primary care, pediatrics, geriatrics and mental health services. For more information, visit gracecottage.org. Call 802-365-4331 for an appointment.