Springfield High presents ‘The Witch’s Princess’ this coming weekend

The Springfield High School Theater Department will hold three performances of The Witch’s Princess by Don Zolidis in the SHS Auditorium, 303 South St. in Springfield, at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5, with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.

In this rollicking and wild quest of magic and adventure, the queen is dead, and the kingdom is cursed. When Princess Alessandra’s father, the king, offers her hand in marriage to the knight who can slay the evil bog witch and lift the curse, there’s only one thing for the princess to do: sneak out of the castle and kill the witch herself to avoid marriage.

But she is not dumb and she is not going alone; she assembles a crack crew of the deadliest monsters in myth and legend to help. She discovers that the monsters are not what they seem, and neither is the witch, the curse, or the kingdom.

The SHS Theater Performance Class makes up the cast and the students in the Tech and Design Class are the builders and crew.

Tickets are not required. The event is by donation and you can give money at the door.

Contact Rebecca Skrypeck at SHS with any questions.