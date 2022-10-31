T

he ever-popular wreath-decorating workshops will take place on Nov. 17-19 in Willard Hall at St. Luke’s Church, 313 Main St. in Chester.

Reservations are coming in, but spots are still available. Those who register and pay by Thursday, Nov. 10 will receive a $5 discount on the price of $50 per wreath. This is the same price as last year, despite the rising costs associated with just about everything.

Participants will choose from an array of specially collected greens, berries, nuts and other natural materials, as well as bows and embellishments, to add to the pre-made evergreen wreaths.

Wire, glue guns and other supplied equipment will make the decorating easy and successful; however, participants are encouraged to bring along their own clippers and glue guns.

Workshops will be held at the following times:

Thursday, Nov. 17, 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18, 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 18, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Checks should be made out to St. Luke’s Church, designated in the memo line for the Wreath Workshop, and mailed to Lillian Willis at PO Box 318, Chester, VT 05143.

For additional information, registration, or a flier you could mail to a friend, contact Lillian Willis by email or at 802-875-1340 or visit St. Luke’s website.

The workshops will benefit the church and the Chester Conservation Committee’s youth environmental camp scholarships.