To the editor: Chase the best choice for Windsor-Windham District

Heather Chase was one of the first people to say hello to me when we moved here. And she’s been a warm and consistent friend since.

When my wife and I first came to Chester, we wanted cleaner air and water, more access to the outdoors, and to get involved in a small town that had been friendly to us as visitors. Unfortunately we managed to drive our box truck one day before the Covid-19 lock-downs started, so we had a really lonely first few months in town.

Heather and I happened to both be out for a walk on Green Mountain Turnpike some time that spring, and I remember her being so hospitable, and really turning my day around. She and I kept running across one another and conversing, and I really appreciated making a friend in a pretty bleak season. So when she asked for my signature on her petition to be on the ballot this November to run for the Vermont House of Representatives for the Windsor-Windham District, I signed and started volunteering for her campaign.

Heather has built a career helping mothers with her small business, she’s spent years working at the town level, and she cares deeply about the intertwined housing and economic crises facing our state. I know that she’ll bring a curious mind, a knowledge of local issues and government, and a firm conscience to the General Assembly.

We couldn’t ask for more from a legislator for our new district.

James Clemer

Chester