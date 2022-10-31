Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board agenda for Nov. 3

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 3 in the Art Room at Cavendish Town Elementary School 573 Main Street in Proctorsville and via Zoom. To attend remotely go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85756476936

Below is the board’s agenda

I. Call to Order

A. Roll Call

II. Approval of Agenda:

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. October 06, 2022, Regular Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:

VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:

IX. OLD BUSINESS:

A. Policies,Second Read

A.1. (F5) Education Records

A.2. (F25) School attendance

A.3. (F26) Restraint and Seclusion, the use of

X. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Policies, First Read

A.1. (E11) Education Records

A.2. (D7) Special education Policy

B. FY24 Budget – overview

XI. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

XII. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda:

A. Dec. 1, 2022, 6 p.m. LES Professional Development Room and Zoom

XIII. Board Self Evaluation Discussion

XIV. Adjournment Action