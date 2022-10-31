Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board agenda for Nov. 3
The Chester Telegraph | Oct 31, 2022 | Comments 0
The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 3 in the Art Room at Cavendish Town Elementary School 573 Main Street in Proctorsville and via Zoom. To attend remotely go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85756476936
Below is the board’s agenda
I. Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. Approval of Agenda:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. October 06, 2022, Regular Meeting
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:
VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
IX. OLD BUSINESS:
A. Policies,Second Read
A.1. (F5) Education Records
A.2. (F25) School attendance
A.3. (F26) Restraint and Seclusion, the use of
X. NEW BUSINESS:
A. Policies, First Read
A.1. (E11) Education Records
A.2. (D7) Special education Policy
B. FY24 Budget – overview
XI. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
XII. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda:
A. Dec. 1, 2022, 6 p.m. LES Professional Development Room and Zoom
XIII. Board Self Evaluation Discussion
XIV. Adjournment Action
