Bonanno joins board of Neighborhood Connections

eighborhood Connections announces that Charma Bonanno of Weston has joined the organization’s Board of Directors.

Bonanno is the director of Development, Marketing and Community Relations at Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital in Townshend. Prior to this, she was the director of development at the Weston Theater Company.

She and her husband, actor David Bonanno, moved to Weston from New York City in 2013. Their son Angelo attends the University of Vermont.