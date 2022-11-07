Bonanno joins board of Neighborhood Connections
Press release | Nov 07, 2022 | Comments 0
Bonanno is the director of Development, Marketing and Community Relations at Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital in Townshend. Prior to this, she was the director of development at the Weston Theater Company.
She and her husband, actor David Bonanno, moved to Weston from New York City in 2013. Their son Angelo attends the University of Vermont.
Filed Under: Business & Personal Finance • Business People
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.