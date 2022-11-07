Wednesday, Nov. 2: Voters weigh in with questions on school bond.
Bonanno joins board of Neighborhood Connections

Nov 07, 2022

Charma Bonanno Photo courtesy of Grace Cottage

Neighborhood Connections announces that Charma Bonanno of Weston has joined the organization’s Board of Directors.

Bonanno is the director of Development, Marketing and Community Relations at Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital in Townshend. Prior to this, she was the director of development at the Weston Theater Company.

She and her husband, actor David Bonanno, moved to Weston from New York City in 2013. Their son Angelo attends the University of Vermont.

