College News

Ariana Wunderle of Chester will perform with the 50-member African Drumming and Dance Ensemble of Ithaca College School of Music, Theatre and Dance with alumni during the IC on Broadway: South Hill State of Mind on Friday, Nov. 11.
The performance will take place at 8 p.m. at the Marriott Marquis in New York City’s Times Square. The show will feature vocalists, monologues, solo guitar and jazz band performances, as well as a music and dance composition collaboration.
Tickets for IC on Broadway: South Hill State of Mind as well as other IC in the City events can be purchased here.
Bobby J. Stevenish III of Stratton has been welcomed as a member of the Class of 2026 at St. Lawrence University of Canton, N.Y. Stevenish attended Stratton Mountain School.
