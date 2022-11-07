Input from Derry residents, workers sought on housing needs
Those who live and work in the Londonderry area are invited to participate in the survey, including second homeowners and those who would like to live in Londonderry but have had trouble finding housing.
The survey will be open through mid-November and will take approximately 10-15 minutes to complete. For additional information about the survey, contact Patty Eisenhaur, chairman of the Housing Needs Assessment Committee at patty.eisenhaur@gmail.com.
The study is being led by a committee of local citizens and representatives of town government, which was established September 2022 as a steering committee for the study.
The study will run through February 2023 and is being funded with ARPA funds allocated by the Londonderry Select Board.
