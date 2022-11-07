Michael Alves, M.S. licensed as Master’s Level Psychologist
Alves, a Springfield resident, received his Master’s of Science in Clinical Psychology from Antioch University New England. Alves is a candidate for licensure in New Hampshire as a Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor and has previously provided psychotherapy with adults and children, and psychological assessments in multiple settings including community mental health, forensic mental health practices, family crisis services, and neuropsychological assessment practices.
