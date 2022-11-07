Springfield Hospital opens Pain Clinic

S

pringfield Hospital announces the opening of the Springfield Pain Clinic. Located on Level D at Springfield Hospital, 25 Ridgewood Road, the Pain Clinic’s goal is to assist patients with chronic and acute pain issues and develop a treatment plan that meets patient’s needs and expedites their recovery process. The clinic offers pain management for medical conditions that include lower back pain, neck pain, headaches, musculoskeletal disorders, complex regional pain syndrome and neuropathy.

The Pain Clinic team collaborates with primary care providers and other healthcare team members to develop a plan of pain management that is personalized for each patient and focuses on opiate-free and opioid-sparing techniques.

The interventional pain management treatments may include facet joint injections, epidural steroids, trigger point injections, ultrasound-guided regional injections and occipital nerve block injections. Other treatments options are also available.

A complete history and comprehensive physical examination are completed; personalized recommendations may include physical therapy, lab work, imaging, injections, counseling and coping strategy therapy, as well as a surgical plan of care if needed.

Providers Francis Valenti, CRNA, NSPM-C, and Daniel Rice, CRNA, NSPM-C, are board certified and work closely with patients and their healthcare team. All appointments require a referral; patients are encouraged to ask their primary care provider about Springfield Pain Clinic services. Click here for more information on services or referrals.