Springfield Hospital opens Pain Clinic
The Pain Clinic team collaborates with primary care providers and other healthcare team members to develop a plan of pain management that is personalized for each patient and focuses on opiate-free and opioid-sparing techniques.
The interventional pain management treatments may include facet joint injections, epidural steroids, trigger point injections, ultrasound-guided regional injections and occipital nerve block injections. Other treatments options are also available.
A complete history and comprehensive physical examination are completed; personalized recommendations may include physical therapy, lab work, imaging, injections, counseling and coping strategy therapy, as well as a surgical plan of care if needed.
Providers Francis Valenti, CRNA, NSPM-C, and Daniel Rice, CRNA, NSPM-C, are board certified and work closely with patients and their healthcare team. All appointments require a referral; patients are encouraged to ask their primary care provider about Springfield Pain Clinic services. Click here for more information on services or referrals.
