SAPA TV celebrates new location

APA TV has moved into its new studio at 335 River St. in Springfield, a building that they purchased in 2021 when access to its former studio at Springfield High School became curtailed during the pandemic.

The public access station was founded by community members in 1998, and ever since has been providing the towns of Springfield, Chester and Weathersfield with free access to video equipment, facilities and training.

SAPA TV offers free audio/video equipment training, camera classes and post-production instruction to any community member/non-profit in the three towns. Residents can create a studio show or a video program. It is not a production company; instead, the focus is on empowering people to make their own video projects come to life and to provide support as they learn how to work with audio/video equipment and editing software.

SAPA TV also records and archives the select and school board meetings of its member towns and assists with the coverage of community events. They helped to install hybrid A/V systems in our town halls, which allows people to join in municipal meetings from home and encourages democracy and engagement.

During SAPA TV’s Grand Reopening, it dedicated the “Sysko Studio” in honor of Steve Sysko, a SAPA TV founding member who died in 2021. His wife Jeanne was given a private tour of the studio.

In the new location, SAPA TV aims to establish itself as a healthy and thriving organization within the community. The station plans to stay up-to-date on the newest technologies to remain a solid resource as a community media center and actively pursue more media opportunities that will allow community members to learn and succeed in their projects.

