Volunteers, donations sought for annual Chester-Andover Senior Christmas Dinner

Volunteers and donations are needed for the 46th annual Chester-Andover Senior Christmas Dinner, which is to be held at noon on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Green Mountain Union High School in Chester.

This free and fun gathering is a thank you to senior residents of Chester and Andover. Because of Covid, meals were delivered for two years in collaboration with Everyone Eats.

This event was started by a small group of community members who wanted to ensure that area seniors were able to enjoy a proper Christmas meal and camaraderie.

Many area agencies and individuals have always come forward with support by paying for the meals, helping with cooking, serving and delivering meals, and providing entertainment and small gifts.

The community would like to continue to keep this meal and event free, but folks are needed to pitch in with their time and monetary donations.

Donations can be dropped off at the Motel in the Meadow, 936 VT Route 11-West, or mailed to Motel in the Meadow at 936 VT Route 11W, Chester, VT 05143. Make checks payable to Pat Budnick and write “Chester-Andover Senior Dinner” in the memo line.