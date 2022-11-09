$20M school renovation bond fails by 47 votes

By Shawn Cunningham

he $20 million bond intended to pay for renovating the three school buildings of the Green Mountain Unified School District was narrowly defeated Tuesday evening by a vote of 808 in favor to 855 opposed, a defeat that school officials called “disappointing.”

The lower vote totals may have been due to the fact that the bond ballot was not mailed out with the General Election ballot so that voters had to make an extra effort to go to their town clerk’s offices in Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester either for early voting or on Election Day. Although the school district is a municipality, it is not authorized under state law to mail out its own ballots, according to Chester Town Clerk Deb Aldrich.

Once the polls closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, each town’s bond ballots were brought to Chester Town Hall and co-mingled prior to counting, in accordance with the terms of the articles of agreement that created the district in an Act 46 merger.

Representatives of three of the four town’s Board of Civil Authority were present in Chester to count the votes along with Amber Wilson, who serves as the clerk of the GMUSD board. A board of civil authority consists of justices of the peace, members of the select board and the town clerk.

The $20 million bond began as an “energy audit” conducted gratis by Energy Efficient Investments of Merrimack, N.H. After a couple of years of studying the three schools — Cavendish Town Elementary, Chester-Andover Elementary and Green Mountain High — EEI proposed $29 million in renovation work as well as a number of “wishes” expressed by school staff and administration. The GM board pared that down to around $19 million and, over the course of several meetings, added and subtracted projects to come up with the final number.

On Tuesday night, Two Rivers Supervisory Union Superintendent Lauren Fierman called the vote was “so disappointing” but said that “the board will meet next week to look at next steps and regroup because these things still need to be fixed.”

GMUSD board chair Joe Fromberger of Andover said that he too was disappointed, but that the need remains.

“Since we still have to do this work, I’m going to ask the board to go over it again to come up with another outline and a schedule for another vote,” said Fromberger.

Among the options the school has is to bring the bond back at Town Meeting Day in March or to bring a special election later in 2023. Fromberger noted that without the bond, the schools would likely have to budget for interim fixes that would not be needed had the renovation been approved.

Another component of a second vote could be a better outreach program since several poll workers noted that many voters were unaware of the question and did not feel equipped to weigh in on it.