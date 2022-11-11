Andover Select Board agenda for Nov. 14
The Andover Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 at Andover Town Office, 953 Andover Road, and via Zoom. (See end of agenda.) Below is its agenda.
1. Call Meeting to Order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes of October 24th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business: A. Lister letter & NEMRC proposal for reappraisal; B. Budgeting
6. Old Business: A. Lovejoy Brook farm; B. Website update
7. Highways / Garage: A. Ford F550 – discuss any offers; B. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Correspondence.
9. Financial Orders.
10. Adjourn.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8690215007?pwd=MkpiRnJWVUxOb3VqSnVGS243dW1Bdz09
Meeting ID: 869 021 5007
Passcode: 146374
Dial by your location
+1 929 436 2866 US (New York)
REMINDERS: Next Select Board Meeting, 11/28/2022, 6:30 p.m.
