To the editor: Chase thanks voters for their support, urges community input

To the communities of Athens, Chester, Grafton and Windham,

Thank you for your vote on Election Day. I am grateful for your confidence in and support of me. As your newly elected state representative, I pledge to do my best and to work hard to represent the interests of our communities in Montpelier.

Whether we personally agree or disagree about the path forward in tackling the myriad of issues confronting our citizens and state, I welcome your input.

Please continue to share with me your thoughts and concerns about the issues of importance to you and your families. Between now and January, I can be reached by email at heather4thehouse@gmail.com or by phone at 802-875-4663.

Gratefully,

Heather Chase

Chester

Representative-elect

Windsor-Windham District