To the editor: Ryan congratulates Chase on House victory
The Chester Telegraph | Nov 11, 2022 | Comments 0
I want to say congratulations to you Heather Chase on your successful election to the Vermont House seat for the Windsor-Windham District.
Please accept my best wishes as you prepare for your new journey and take on the responsibilities and challenges of representing what is best for the people within our district.
I wish you success as you enter into your new political adventure!
Sincerely,
Eva Ryan
Republican Windsor-Windham Vermont House candidate
Chester
