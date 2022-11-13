Chester Select Board & Water Sewer/Commissioners meeting agenda for Nov. 16

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 16 followed by a meeting as the Board of Water and Sewer Commissioners. The meetings will be held at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below are the boards’ agendas

Select Board Agenda

1. Approve Minutes from the November 2, 2022 Select Board Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Working Communities Presentation; SRDC

5. Chester Snowmobile Club Approval

6. Short Term Rental Ordinance

7. Library Budget

8. 2023 General Fund Budget Review

9. New Business/Next Agenda

10. Adjourn

Board of Water and Sewer Commissioners

1. Citizens Comments

2. Approve State Revolving Loan Fund Application for Water Improvement Project

3. Approve State Revolving Loan Fund Application for Wastewater Improvement Project

4. Adjourn