Chester Planning Commission meeting to explore housing problems
The Chester Telegraph | Nov 14, 2022 | Comments 0
The Nov. 21 workshop will involve a panel discussion with realtors and builders to get their perspectives on the housing situation and to help shape the ongoing bylaw reform effort.
The news media has written much lately about the housing crisis: Prices are way up, supply is way down. Employers have a hard time recruiting new employees, in part, due to a lack of housing. Short-term rentals take long-term rentals off the market. The Planning Commission wants to hear from realtors about their experience on these important issues. Key questions include: Who are buying properties now? Are locals able to find a home? What types of homes are not available that people are looking for?
The commission also wants to hear from developers about how zoning regulations are working for them and what challenges they pose. As the Planning Commission considers modernizing Chester’s bylaws, specifically for the benefit of streamlining the permitting process for housing, it is important to understand from builders and developers what they might recommend.
Chester residents should attend this meeting to offer ideas and feedback, which are important to keep Chester a happy, healthy and thriving community.
